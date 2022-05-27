Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 54.6% in April 2022

Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 54.6% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 85.27% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.31% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 2.27% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.93% in April 2022, registering a 236.94% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.45% share, an increase of 102.27% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.47%, registering a 290.91% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 7.12%, up 241.67% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 375.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Rheinmetall posted 498 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 31 jobs and a 50% drop. Volocopter with 20 IT jobs and Thales with 7 jobs, recorded a 35.48% decline and a 65% decrease, respectively, while Hensoldt Holding Germany recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.93%, up by 171.01% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.53% share, registered an increase of 188.37% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.54% share, up 225% over March 2022.