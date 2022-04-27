Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.8% in March 2022

Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 0.8% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.39% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.63% share in March 2022, recording an increase of 0.61% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.98% in March 2022, registering a 14.04% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 22.09% share, an increase of 8.57% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 5.81%, registering a 37.5% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.23%, down 25% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 16.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Airbus posted 50 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 39.76% over the previous month, followed by Volocopter with 31 jobs and a 63.16% growth. Rohde & Schwarz GmbHKG with 30 IT jobs and Thales with 14 jobs, recorded an 11.76% decline and a 6.67% decrease, respectively.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.86%, down by 15.44% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.35% share, registered a decline of 18.6% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.79% share, flat growth over February 2022.