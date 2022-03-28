France’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 33.3% in February 2022

France’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 33.3% rise in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 19.98% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.36% share in February 2022, recording a decrease of 0.43% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55.68% in February 2022, registering a 108.51% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 21.02% share, an increase of 270% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.09%, registering a 300% rise from January 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.95%, up 55.56% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 133.78% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

Airbus posted 115 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 19 jobs and a 46.15% growth. Thales with 19 IT jobs and Naval Group with 16 jobs, recorded a 53.66% decline and a 20% decrease, respectively, while ECA recorded a flat growth with 4 job postings during February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.3%, up by 168.75% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.02% share, registered an increase of 76.19% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.68% share, up 42.86% over January 2022.