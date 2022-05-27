View all newsletters
May 27, 2022

France’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.4% in April 2022

By Carmen

France’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 9.4% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.14% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.09% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.87% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.02% in April 2022, registering a 35.34% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 22.22% share, a decrease of 12.82% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 16.99%, registering a 62.5% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 8.5%, up 85.71% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 3.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Airbus posted 53 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 10.42% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 47 jobs and a 6.82% growth. Naval Group with 34 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 8 jobs, recorded a 33.33% decline and a 100% growth, respectively, while European Space Agency recorded a decline of 11.11% with 8 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.43%, down by 22.58% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.69% share, registered an increase of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.58% share, down 30% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.31%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.

