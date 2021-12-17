France’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.3% in November 2021

France’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 4.3% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.1% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.25% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 1.76% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.06% in November 2021, registering a 43.48% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 15.57% share, an increase of 62.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.59%, registering a 52.17% decline from October 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.99%, up 25% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 22.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Thales posted 119 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a drop of 25.63% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 16 jobs and a 30.43% drop. Dassault Aviation with 15 IT jobs and Naval Group with 12 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 55.56% decrease, respectively, while Rohde & SchwarzKG recorded an increase of 100% with 2 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.04%, down by 30.81% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 10.18% share, registered a decline of 41.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.19% share, down 58.62% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.