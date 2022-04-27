France’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.5% in March 2022

France’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 10.5% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.19% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.4% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 1.08% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.19% in March 2022, registering a 23.7% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 18.99% share, a decrease of 34.78% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.23%, registering a 31.58% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.8%, down 68.42% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 29.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Naval Group posted 46 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 170.59% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 38 jobs and a 69.35% drop. Thales with 34 IT jobs, recorded a 30.61% decline, while Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault recorded an increase of 108.33% with 25 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.91%, down by 26.4% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 10.76% share, registered a decline of 58.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.33% share, down 9.09% over February 2022.