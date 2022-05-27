Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity flat growth in April 2022

Europe witnessed a flat growth in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 10.82% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 16.3% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 2.37% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 61.85% in April 2022, an 8.44% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.93% in April 2022, marking a 16.22% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 8.52% in April 2022, a 50.82% rise from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.48% in April 2022, a 12.9% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 50.72% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Rheinmetall posted 498 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 125 jobs and a 25.6% drop. Thales with 98 IT jobs and The Boeing with 80 jobs, recorded a 44.32% drop and a 49.69% drop, respectively, while Naval Group recorded a 33.33% decline with 34 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 53.33% share in April 2022, an 180.98% increase over March 2022. The UK featured next with an 18.43% share, down 20.4% over the previous month. France recorded a 14.17% share, a drop of 17.3% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.89%, up by 1.62% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.41% share, registered a growth of 11.01% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.52% share, up 84.81% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.19%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.