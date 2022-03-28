Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.1% in February 2022

Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 4.1% rise in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 17.75% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.94% share in February 2022, recording a decrease of 2.28% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 101.19% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.24% in February 2022, registering a 25.53% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.9% share, an increase of 42.86% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.33%, registering a 16.67% rise from January 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.14%, up 50% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

Thales posted 19 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a rise of 111.11% over the previous month, followed by Teledyne Technologies with 19 jobs and a 34.48% drop. CAE with 16 IT jobs and Airbus with 8 jobs, recorded a 23.81% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while The Boeing recorded a decline of 46.67% with 8 job postings during February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.71%, up by 34.21% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.43% share, registered a decline of 40% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 17.86% share, up 87.5% over January 2022.