Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 23.0% in February 2022

Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 23.0% drop in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.89% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.35% share in February 2022, recording a decrease of 1.22% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.82% in February 2022, registering an 18.57% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 17.27% share, an increase of 5.56% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.45%, registering a 70% rise from January 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.36%, down 22.22% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 8.49% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

The Boeing posted 68 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a drop of 17.07% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 14 jobs and a 27.27% growth. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems with 5 IT jobs and Airservices Australia with 5 jobs, recorded a 54.55% decline and a 150% growth, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.73%, down by 26.58% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 39.09% share, registered an increase of 16.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.18% share, up 28.57% over January 2022.