Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 15.8% in April 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 15.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 10.74% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 34.15% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 2.19% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 74.37% in April 2022, a 35.01% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 9.57% in April 2022, marking a 23.53% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 7.07% in April 2022, a 68% drop from March 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 4.42% in April 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 40.94% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over previous month.

The Boeing posted 507 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 45.19% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 81 jobs and a 39.66% growth. Raytheon Technologies with 15 IT jobs and NewRocket with 15 jobs, recorded a 69.39% drop and an 114.29% rise, respectively, while Airbus recorded a 57.69% decline with 11 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 70.69% share in April 2022, a 32.01% decrease over March 2022. Australia featured next with an 18.56% share, down 64.41% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 3.24% share, a drop of 31.25% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 58.17%, down by 37.89% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 35.64% share, registered a decline of 46.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.19% share, down 34.38% over March 2022.