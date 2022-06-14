Airbus’s IT hiring activity rises 6.3% in May 2022

Netherlands-based company Airbus IT hiring rose 6.3% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.25% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 7.96% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.27% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Airbus IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Airbus, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 44.21% in May 2022, and a flat growth over April 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 18.95% in May 2022, and registered growth of 38.46%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.89% in May 2022, a 5.56% drop from April 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Airbus

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in May 2022 with an 87.37% share, which marked a 3.49% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 9.47%, registering a 125% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 2.11% share and a 100% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.05% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 24.21% share in May 2022, a 53.33% growth over April 2022. Germany featured next with a 22.11% share, down 8.7% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 20% share, an increase of 35.71% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Airbus IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.95%, up by 17.19% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.74% share, a decline of 30% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.32% share, flat growth over April 2022.