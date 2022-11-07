Airbus’s IT hiring activity declines 11.0% in October 2022

Netherlands-based company Airbus IT hiring declined 11.0% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.07% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 10.49% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 1.77% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Airbus IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Airbus, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 43.97% in October 2022, and a 5.08% rise over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 22.7% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 36%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 19.15% in October 2022, a 12.9% drop from September 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Airbus

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in October 2022 with an 87.94% share, which marked a 22.98% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.51%, registering a 140% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 3.55% share and a 66.67% rise over September 2022.

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 36.17% share in October 2022, an 112.5% growth over September 2022. France featured next with a 26.24% share, down 47.89% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 16.31% share, an increase of 27.78% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Airbus IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.05%, down by 14.17% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.02% share, a decline of 22.58% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.93% share, down 17.65% over September 2022.