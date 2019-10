Global Defence Technology is back for another issue packed with industry news and analysis. In this issue, we look back on key topics, news and views from DSEI, follow the Red Arows on their tour of North America, and more.

It’s been a busy September for us here at GDT with the defence industry gathering at DSEI for the 20th time. At the event we heard from military leaders and defence companies about future capabilities, including the First Sea Lord’s top five priorities for the Royal Navy. You can read all about it, as well as our tour of the HMS Argyll, in this issue.

We also discuss the benefits of tracks vs wheels in the latest generation of armoured fighting vehicles, explain the Royal Navy’s role in protecting UK shipping in the Persian Gulf, and take a look at the Red Arrows’ first tour of North America in 11 years.

Plus, we speak to SAP NS2 about the emerging arms race in the cyber domain, check in on the ongoing debate surrounding civil rights vs national security interests in the use of live facial recognition technology, and check out futuristic ideas for the Royal Marines.



In this issue

Cyber threats, disruption and how to deal with it

Mark Testoni, CEO of SAP National Security, which develops software solutions for military and business applications, talks to Harry Lye about the national and cyber security threats facing countries and companies today.

Facial recognition: essential for security or bordering on Big Brother?

The use of technologies capable of identifying people using their biometric data is on the rise, most notably in the security sector. Grant Turnbull investigates growing concerns that the technology could be used as a powerful authoritarian surveillance tool.

Armoured fighting vehicles: tracks vs wheels

Armoured fighting vehicles get troops from A to B while packing serious firepower, and they do so on both tracks and wheels – but which is better? HArry Lye finds out.

Key takeaways from DSEI’s Maritime Capability Conference

The conferences at this year’s DSEI offered insights into focus areas for the British Armed Forces and the UK’s plans for military innovation. Harry Lye reports from the Maritime Capability Conference, which highlighted key areas in the Royal Navy’s drive for digitisation.

The First Sea Lord’s five priorities for the Royal Navy

At DSEI the Royal Navy’s First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin outlined his plans for the future of British maritime operations. Harry Lye reports from his speech at the Maritime Capability Conference.

Teaching an old ship new tricks: we visit HMS Argyll

The Type 23 may not be the most modern class in the UK Royal Navy’s arsenal, but it is a central pillar of the fleet. Harry Lye went onboard the ship at DSEI to learn more about its operations and the importance of the Type 23 to British security both at home and abroad.

Royal Marines imagine high-tech future commandos

The UK Royal Marines have partnered with engineering graduates from the UK Naval Engineering Science and Technology Forum to envision future Royal Marines equipped with exoskeletons, laser weapons and holographic decoys. Harry Lye takes a look at their ideas.

Explainer: The Royal Navy’s role in the Persian Gulf

The Gulf region has become a flashpoint with Iranian forces threatening western vessels travelling through the narrow Strait of Hormuz. For the Royal Navy, which recently re-established a permanent base in the region, it has highlighted a worrying lack of vessels and a possible over-reliance on international support, as Grant Turnbull explains.

Next issue preview

The gaming industry used to look to the armed forces for inspiration, but now gaming technology is increasingly being adopted in the defence sector, providing accurate and realistic environments for simulation training. We spoke to the founders of Slitherine Games at this year’s DSEI to learn more about gaming technology used in military training.

Also in the next issue, we catch up with the US Air Force’s service acquisition executive, Dr Will Roper, to get an update on the Skyborg programme and the wider uses of AI and autonomy in the air force.

Plus, we take a look at QioptiQ’s night sight solutions for the battlefield, find out how Viasat is bringing in-flight Wi-Fi and other commercial technologies to the defence sector, and speak to Raytheon about its involvement in NATO’s Europe-based missile defence system.

And finally, we hear from IFS how aerospace and defence manufacturers can future-proof their operations for Industry 4.0, and take a look back at the history of submarine development.

