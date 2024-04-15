IRGC soldiers carry out a military drill by the Strait of Hormuz in 2022. Analysts say the Strait poses a risk “arguably higher than the risk of direct confrontation between Iran and other forces in the region”. Credit: Iranian Army via Getty.

As Iran and Israel trade military blows via land and sea, concerns are mounting over escalating Middle Eastern conflict and further disruption to global oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran’s aerial attack on Saturday (13 April), despite Israel’s Iron Dome defence system intercepting most of Tehran’s 330 missiles and drones.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the Middle East is “on the brink of a devastating full-scale conflict” and called for “maximum restraint”.

But Iran’s capture of an Israeli-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that same day presents a risk “arguably higher than the risk of direct confrontation between Iran and other forces in the region”, according to Tristan Sauer, defence analyst at GlobalData.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

International maritime security and shipping lanes have faced severe pressure amid Red Sea attacks by the Yemen-based Houthi militia group, and a recent return of Somalian piracy off the Horn of Africa.

“The Strait of Hormuz has long been seen as a critical chokepoint on which Iran could exert pressure for political gain due to the past effectiveness of asymmetric tactics including hijacking and sabotage of civilian assets,” Sauer tells Naval Technology.

Red Sea and Horn of Africa turmoil adds to Strait of Hormuz threat

Hours before the aerial attacks, Iranian special forces boarded the MSC Aries container ship as it passed 80km northeast of the UAE’s coastline through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media claimed the naval branch of the IRGC had seized the Portuguese-flagged vessel, which is owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

Israel urged the European Union to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation and sanction Iran, saying the vessel belongs to an EU member.

“Alongside the ongoing, Iran-sponsored, attacks on Red Sea traffic, this event poses yet another potential challenge to the container industry,” Judah Levine, head of research at Freightos, tells Naval Technology.

Despite concerns over a sharp rise in oil prices following Iran’s aerial attack and ship seizure, Brent crude oil prices declined by 0.9% from Friday (12 April) to $89.19 per barrel today (15 April).

“If attacks like this one continue, broaden, or Iran moves to completely close the Strait of Hormuz, Middle East container flows would feel the strongest impact,” says Levine. “A closure would see Kuwait, Iraq and most of the UAE’s ports become inaccessible. Saudi Arabia, with access to their Red Sea port access already challenged, would see their Gulf port access cut off as well.”

Since the initial hijacking on 19 November, the Houthis have attacked numerous vessels in the Red Sea, causing shipping companies to divert routes and prompting the US and UK to launch a joint maritime security operation.

The threat to vessels passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has been further jeopardised by recent hijackings by Somali pirates.

Yesterday (14 April), Somali pirates claimed to have received a $5m ransom payment for releasing the Bangladesh-flagged MV Abdullah, which they had captured en route from Mozambique to the UAE last month.

Somali piracy peaked in 2011 but had been fairly limited in recent years until an unwelcome return over the past three months.

How has the Israel-Iran conflict escalated – and why?

Whether Iran ramps up naval attacks in the Strait of Hormuz (or in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden via its proxies) depends on Israel’s response to Tehran’s aerial attack on Saturday.

That, in turn, was a retaliation for Tel Aviv decimating the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, with an air strike on 1 April which killed two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders.

אל-קודס הקדושה תהיה בידי המוסלמים, והעולם המוסלמי יחגוג שחרור פלסטין. pic.twitter.com/PB3wZk1jcN — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 14, 2024

Tehran-backed militia group Hezbollah in Lebanon also fired two barrages of rockets at an Israeli military base in the Golan Heights – an area annexed by Israel but not recognised by most of the international community.

Israel intercepted most of Iran’s projectiles, leading many to downplay the attack; UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron today (15 April) labelled it a “double defeat” for Tehran.

But Israel’s overnight activation of its Iron Dome defence system is estimated to have cost between four and five billion shekels (roughly $1.3bn).

The attack was also a minor demonstration of Iran’s extensive missile arsenal, the largest in the Middle East.

Should Tehran seek to inflict serious damage on Israel, it would deploy fast-flying and precision-guided ballistic missiles to ensure the element of surprise – and would not telegraph its intentions to Washington and other Arab and European capitals beforehand.

“The Iranian regime will likely continue to rely heavily on its asymmetric warfare capabilities moving forward, as those efforts are viewed as less likely to cause major escalation with regional or international superpowers than direct engagements as seen over the weekend,” Sauer adds.

Overnight, the world saw the true face of Iran – a terrorist state that attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles and UAVs.



The world also saw the power of the IDF and the power of a coalition - Israel, the U.S. and partners, thwarted this attack in a way that is unparalleled. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) April 14, 2024

The weekend’s events were arguably not the defensive victory for Israel some claimed, but Iran’s aerial assault represented a strategic blunder by distracting international attention away from Tel Aviv’s unforgivable actions in Gaza.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have now been killed – but, following Iran’s attack, the West has rallied behind Israel once more, with President Biden reiterating the US’ “ironclad” support for its long-time ally.

With high-intensity warfare likely to prompt direct US intervention, the real threat to Israel lies in Iran and its proxies along the ‘Axis of Resistance’ working in concert.

“The Iranian regime seeks to balance its regional power projection by incrementally strengthening its political influence through proxy forces,” Sauer concludes. “But Tehran’s need to project direct power in response to recent Israeli strikes has placed it in a precarious situation where political pressures drive policymakers to escalate the conflict beyond their capacity to control the consequences.”