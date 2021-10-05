Leidos Holdings Inc tops our hiring leaderboard for August 2021

This equates to 56 new positions per 1,000 employees at the United States-based company, the highest rate out of the 36 large airforce equipment and technologies companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database.

For the purposes of this analysis, we’ve defined a large company as one with more than 1,000 employees and have included those for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

Leidos Holdings Inc’s hiring rate has decreased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 2,440 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including May 2021.

L3Harris Technologies Inc came in second place based on the rate per employee metric with 50 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of August 2021, while Raytheon Technologies Corp was in third place.

The full top 10 for the three months to August can be viewed in the following table.



When ignoring the size of the company, Raytheon Technologies Corp came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with The Boeing Co in second and Thales SA in third.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.