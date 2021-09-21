Is the aerospace, defense & security sector seeing the beginnings of a cloud investment boom?

The aerospace, defence & security industry is seeing changes in cloud investment across several key metrics, according to an analysis of GlobalData figures.

Cloud is one of the key themes across global industries, with top companies around the world completing cloud deals, hiring for cloud roles and mentioning it in company reports at the start of 2021.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on hiring, deals, patents and more by topic to see which industries are best placed to weather the disruptions coming their way.

These themes, of which cloud is one, are best thought of as “any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night”, and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels.

One area in which there has been some increase in cloud investment among aerospace, defence & security companies is in the number of deals. GlobalData figures show that there was one cloud deal in aerospace, defence & security in the second quarter of 2019. By the second quarter of 2021, that number was two.



Hiring patterns within the aerospace, defence & security sector as a whole are pointing towards an increase in the level of attention being shown to roles related to cloud. There were 5,780 actively advertised for open aerospace, defence & security roles within the industry in the second quarter of this year, up from 4,232 in the same quarter last year.

It is also apparent from an analysis of keyword mentions in financial filings that cloud is occupying the minds of aerospace, defence & security companies to a lesser extent.

Cloud was mentioned in 22 company reports of the biggest aerospace, defence & security companies in Q2 2021. This figure represents a decrease compared to the same period in 2019 when 72 industry filings mentioned cloud.

Cloud is decreasingly fueling innovation in the aerospace, defence & security sector. There were, on average, 89 aerospace, defence & security patents related to cloud granted in the second quarter of 2019. That figure has fallen to 42 patents in the last quarter of 2020.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.