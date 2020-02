Global Defence Technology is back for another issue packed with industry news and analysis. In this issue we find out what the US is hoping to achieve with its biggest troop deployment to Europe in 20 years, hear how NATO is adapting to new threats, ask whether UGVs could replace tanks, and more.

At the beginning of a new decade, and having just reached 70 years in existence, NATO is facing a defence landscape that has changed significantly since the alliance’s formation. In this issue, we hear from NATO leaders and think-tankers about the new threats and challenges facing NATO, and how the alliance is preparing for them.

We also find out how the US is testing its NATO readiness with the largest deployment of US forces to Europe in 20 years, hear from IFS about the benefits of electrification and renewable power initiatives for operations and logistics support, and ask whether manned tanks have a future in the increasingly automated land domain.

Plus, we analyse what the US-Iran crisis could mean for the defence sector, speak to Women in Defence award winner Phillippa Spencer about her work for the UK’s Dstl, and find out how Tech Against Terrorism is uncovering terrorist content online.



In this issue

Defence in a new decade: NATO prepares for new threats

As NATO enters a new decade of existence, the 70-year-old alliance has begun to address the fact that the face of war has changed significantly. Harry Lye heard from NATO leaders and think-tankers how NATO is adapting to meet new threats and challenges.

Combatting online extremism: Tech Against Terrorism

The spread of extremist content in cyberspace can be difficult to contain. Harry Lye finds out from Tech Against Terrorism’s research director Jacob Berntsson how the organisation is working to find and remove sources of terrorist content online.

Defender Europe 20: Building bridges and NATO readiness

The US is preparing for the largest deployment of US forces to Europe in 20 years, moving 20,000 personnel and 13,000 pieces of equipment from the US to Europe and back again. Harry Lye has everything you need to know about Defender Europe 20.

UGVs are coming, but can they replace tanks?

The march of autonomy continues in the defence industry, with unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in development for armed forces around the globe. Harry Lye asks whether this could spell the end of the era of the manned tank.

Electric battlefields: powering a new generation of logistics support

Electric initiatives have become increasingly topical in civilian life, but few have made it into the battlespace so far. However, electrification and renewable power initiatives offer immediate benefits to both operations and logistical support argues Jeff Pike, head of aerospace & defence strategic programmes and initiatives at IFS.

Explainer: Trump vs Iran, and what’s next

The US assassination of General Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s retaliatory strikes did not, as many feared, take the two countries to the brink of war, but the resulting tensions could further impact peacekeeping efforts especially with regard to Iran’s nuclear programme. Harry Lye reports.

Dstl’s Phillippa Spencer talks F-35s, autonomy, Novichok and gender equality

Women in Defence 2019 award winner Phillippa Spencer tells Harry Lye about her work as a senior principal scientist for the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), which includes the F-35 project, mitigating vulnerabilities of autonomous systems and the recovery effort after the Novichok incident in Salisbury.

Next issue preview

Earlier this year the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) opened the Defence Wargaming Centre to support the three branches of the military. We find out about the centre’s work and how it will help the navy, army and air force make better decisions.

Also in the next issue, we catch up with France’s plan to create a collaborative combat platform linking manned and unmanned ground vehicles and UAVs, and we take a look at the country’s new fleet of ground vehicles unveiled at the International Armoured Vehicles event in January.

We also check out new technologies for aerial refuelling, including the integration of autonomous capabilities, take a look at the UK’s plan to set up a space command, and find out what progress the UK’s Intelligent Ship competition has made in its first year of reimagining the future of naval warfare.

