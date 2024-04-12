Starmer’s visit to BAE System’s shipyard (pictured) in Barrow-in-Furness today (12 April) is the first by a Labour leader in three decades. Credit: BAE Systems.

The Labour Party intends to raise the UK’s defence spending to 2.5% of GDP “as soon as resources allow”, Prime Ministerial frontrunner Keir Starmer has said ahead of a visit today (12 April) to the UK’s nuclear submarine site in Cumbria, northern England.

The UK’s current defence expenditure accounts for 2.3% of GDP – approximately $62.8bn in 2023.

Starmer’s promise reflects a tougher line by the Labour Party ahead of the UK elections later this year, in which Starmer is predicted to convincingly oust current Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to recent polls.

Labour has “historically been attacked as weak on national defence”, Wilson Jones, defence analyst at GlobalData, tells Army Technology.

Starmer’s announcement represents an attempt to shore up any potential weak points in Labour’s campaign while appealing to right-leaning voters and defence lobbyists, who have historically favoured the Conservative Party.

It is also proportionate with hikes in defence spending by other European nations amid concerns over escalating conflict with Russia.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Starmer sets new course for Labour on nuclear weaponry

Starmer also said Labour will make Trident, the UK’s nuclear deterrent, the “bedrock” of its national security agenda.

This clear divergence from former party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who once called for the Trident programme to be scrapped, shows that “Starmer is trying to eliminate any anti-nuclear elements from Labour”, Jones adds.

His remarks have preceded his visit today (12 April) to the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where the UK’s nuclear submarines are being built.

He is the first Labour leader to visit the site in three decades.

Starmer will be joined by John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary, and Stephen Smith, Australia’s High Commissioner to the UK, in a show of support for the Aukus security pact between the US, UK and Australia – and, increasingly, Japan.

The Labour leader’s pledge has faced heavy criticism from Kate Hudson, general secretary for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, who describes it as “billions of pounds wasted on nuclear weapons and nuclear power”.

“After 14 years of Tory misrule, Starmer’s offer is just more of the same: a belligerent foreign policy that includes support for the Aukus pact, Nato and continuing arms sales to Israel, used to kill Palestinians,” Hudson says.

A mass pro-Palestine protest in London on 13 January. Keir Starmer called for a “ceasefire that lasts” in Gaza on 18 February, four months into the conflict, which has claimed more than 35,000 lives. Credit: Rasid Necati Aslim / Getty.

Starmer said a turbulent geopolitical landscape which has become “more volatile” is his primary reason for raising the defence budget.

Primary to this is European and Nato security, with the UK among the leading donators of arms to Ukraine as it struggles to prevent Russian forces’ incursion across the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Robotyne frontlines.

But the UK has also expanded its role in naval security operations outside of Europe.

In response to a sequence of Red Sea ship attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militant group, the UK and US jointly launched Operation Prosperity Guardian in December.

Deploying navy vessels to the area has limited the damage caused by the Houthis’ attacks, despite the group killing three people in the first fatal Red Sea ship attack last month.

Where is the UK defence budget being spent?

Trident has long drawn criticism for its astronomical budget – and far-from-spotless testing record.

The costs of developing, maintaining and replacing various aspects of the Trident programme are estimated to exceed $205bn.

While the Barrow shipyard is home to multiple nuclear submarines, most are based at Faslane Royal Navy base near the Firth of Clyde, roughly 40km north-west of Glasgow.

The nuclear warheads are stored at the nearby Coulport armaments depot on Loch Long.

Trident aside, the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group is among the UK’s costliest defence programmes, which are “expensive to build, and especially to maintain”, according to Jones.

“There have been a lot of mechanical issues [with the carriers] in the last few years,” Jones says. “There were also cases of sailors being poisoned from contaminated water and asbestos on board, which requires fixing, medical treatment, and hurts the Royal Navy’s image.”

“In-service and out-of-service dates for Royal Navy submarines are withheld for the purpose of safeguarding national security,” a UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson tells Army Technology.

The UK’s ‘Dreadnought’ programme, which will build four Dreadnought Class ballistic missile submarines, remains on track and will see First of Class HMS Dreadnought enter service in the early 2030s, the MoD has said.

The MoD has also said it is still committed to its 2015 promise of delivering seven Astute Class submarines to the Royal Navy.