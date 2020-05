Global Defence Technology is back for another issue packed with industry news and analysis. In this issue we analyse the impact of Covid-19 on financial results, explore the role of connectivity in the military base of the future, check out the latest developments in unmanned minehunters, and more.

Military bases are in need of an upgrade, especially when it comes to establishing seamless connectivity across military operations. We hear from Honeywell how connectivity, networked asset management and operational control solutions can help future-proof military bases against emerging threats.

We also find out how the defence industry has reacted to the cancellation of Eurosatory and other key events, and explore other aspects of the business impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the defence sector.

Also in this issue, we take a look at cutting-edge unmanned minehunting vessels in development for the British and US navies, and find out how Dstl’s improved automatic ship tracking system for tackling illegal maritime activity was created.



Plus, we chat with Neil Fraser, NSSLGlobal’s director for defence and space and a 26-year veteran of the British Army, about his work on satcom for the MOD and the importance of maintaining ‘information advantage’ in today’s military operations.

In this issue

Q1 financial results: Covid-19 hits commercial aerospace business, but defence remains stable

Boeing and Airbus reported massive commercial losses in Q1 2020 due to Covid-19, while their defence business remained relatively steady – as did Northrop Grumman’s finances. Harry Lye reviews the defence majors’ Q1 financial results with comment from GlobalData’s defence analysts.

Military spending sees biggest annual increase in a decade: SIPRI

Global military spending reached $1,917bn in 2019, a 3.6% increase on 2018 and the largest annual growth in the past decade, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Harry Lye reports.

Eurosatory cancelled: The defence industry reacts to a season without events

France’s Eurosatory has been cancelled, along with most other defence events and military exercises, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Berenice Baker finds out how organisers, exhibitors and attendees are mitigating the impact of event cancellations.

Connectivity and the military base of the future

Technology is mostly discussed from the perspective of advancing military systems, but it is just as important in equipping the military base of the future to defend against new threats, as Harry Lye reports.

Q&A: Neil Fraser on military satellite communications and the ‘information advantage’

Neil Fraser recently became director of defence and space programmes at NSSLGlobal. Here he tells Harry Lye about the importance of advanced military satellite communications and the ‘information advantage’.

Case study: Dstl tackles illegal maritime activity with automatic ship tracking

Dstl has developed a system to better identify illegal maritime activity through automatic ship tracking. We find out how it was done from Dstl’s project partner, the University of Liverpool’s Virtual Engineering Centre.

Unmanned minehunting: the vessels leading the way to autonomous operations

Unmanned minehunting vessels could reduce the human involvement in dull, dirty and dangerous mine clearance operations. Harry Lye takes a look at some of the pioneering unmanned underwater vehicles in development for the Royal Navy and the US Navy.

Next issue preview

Industry fairs and exhibitions are the place where big defence business is done, with billions’ worth of contracts being signed at the major events each year. With Eurosatory & co cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it won’t be business as usual this year – but how will business be done? We speak to defence ministries and their suppliers to find out.

We also round up some of the equipment and technologies we would have seen unveiled at Eurosatory, and take a look at how armed forces are responding to an international crisis such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Also in the next issue, we take a look at the latest developments in electronic warfare in Japan, Australia, Russia and the US, check in on progress with major laser weapon projects, and dig into the defence industry’s most expensive and embarrassing design mistakes.

