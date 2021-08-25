Pear Sports to provide USAF aviators with digital pregnancy support

In 2017, Technical Sergeant Caleb Pearson at Dyess Air Force Base (AFB) developed Pregnancy Rehabilitation & Reintegration Exercise Program (PRREP) to help US Air Force (USAF) parents before, during and after pregnancy. Pear Sports then digitalised and scaled up the programme, which consists of bespoke USAF education, exercise and nutrition content.

The Air Force Special Operations Command awarded Pear Sports a $150,000 contract through its small business innovation research (SBIR) project to develop and implement a digital platform that will allow PRREP to expand. The programme is currently at Phase II state, which continues the pursuit of technical merit, feasibility and technological potentials established in Phase I.

According to the USAF protocol, within 12 months of childbirth, aviators are required to pass a physical fitness test to continue their service. Members who received PRREP tools and completed the programme at Dyess AFB have successfully passed their fitness assessment with a greater than 90% pass mark and without failures. Exact pass rates are not provided from the period before the programme, but the USAF says the personal fitness test failure rate is usually high.

According to the Government Accountability Office, the USAF’s population is 20.9% female with an attrition rate 28% higher than male servicemen. Among the identified preliminary barriers, studies gathered by Pear recognise postpartum physical condition and depression as the two predominant issues among servicewomen.

PRREP is designed to scale across the AF and wider US Department of Defense to support women through pregnancy and post-partum. Pear Sports says the platform will also provide aircrew with easy access to support teams.



The programme’s AI-based algorithm allows the custom inputs.

Pear Sports vice president of programme development Anita Habeich tells Airforce Technology: “This way we can understand more about the physical readiness of the individual. In addition to the factors like what equipment they have available, what their goals are and what their job requirements are.”

The data is then fed into a model that helps personalise the programme.

“The method is based on Pear’s 25-year experience,” she continues. “We acquired a New Zealand-based company called Performance Lab [coaching platform], and we’ve taken the patented technology and applied it to the database of physical fitness information that we have.”

By collecting personal biometric information, the programme continuously learns from the trainee and implements new measures to the programme accordingly. Pear Sports calls this its Training Intelligence, or fitness wheel model.

The collaboration aims to make the programme available across the whole USAF via a digital platform. The partners hope to see aircrew mothers being able to harvest the benefits of the effort by early 2022.

Habeich says: “PRREP was able to provide the tools that helped aircrew to pass the test within the timeframe. So, the programme was a real success but limited to only those who were on base at Dyess.

“Meanwhile, Pear was working on a project to help extend for a particular audience within the AF, each with different physical fitness requirements, ones that allow them to carry out their job successfully and without injury.”

Within an airbase, there can be various roles that require different physical preparedness but appointing special personal trainers can be costly.

“Instead, Dyess was looking to scale through digital means. So, Dyess AFB asked us to look at how the success they were having in the classroom could be used anywhere in a much more convenient way while success is replicated,” says Habeich.

By the end of 2021, Pear Sports will be bound by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that ensures the protection of collected private health data.

Habeich says the company has been granted the Phase I and Phase II contracts but has no further USAF funding to complete the programme. The company is looking into partnering with other airbases. The Air Force Strategic Studies Group, a group that reports to the Chief Master Sergeant of the AF Chief Base, has already shown an interest in the project, Habeich says.