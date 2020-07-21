A position in history: 25 years of GPS

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

We’d be lost without GPS. It’s hard to imagine a world without our satellite-based location finder, but it only reached full operational capability (FOC) in 1995; for perspective, The X-Files was first broadcast two years before that.

Owned by the US Government and operated today by the US Space Force, GPS is freely accessible by anyone with a GPS receiver and has irreversibly changed the face of military operations and civilian navigation. Its first use in military operations was during the Persian Gulf War in 1991 before it was even fully developed, and it has remained an essential resource ever since.

To celebrate the 25h anniversary of the technology, the US Space Force launched a campaign to help educate the public on this critical, and often overlooked, mission, highlighting the huge impact GPS has had on our everyday lives, and sharing how GPS works and its history.

The past, present and future of GPS

The origins of GPS can be traced back to an effort by the US Navy in the 1950s to develop systems that could track latitude and longitude, principally the Transit navigation system to provide location information for its Polaris ballistic missile submarines.

“That system, however, did not use three dimensions like GPS today,” says a US Space Force spokesperson. “Likewise, navy scientist Roger Easton led the development of a system known as Timation, short for timed navigation, that used atomic clocks. At the same time, the US Air Force (USAF) was working on what was known as 621B, while the US Army also had a satellite navigation project.



“Eventually, the Department of Defense (DoD) decided to bring these three programmes together and did so in 1973 by assigning the air force as the executive agent. USAF Colonel Bradford Parkinson was placed in command of the Joint Program Office to run the combined Navstar GPS programme, which basically combined the best of the army, navy and air force’s efforts into a single programme and that could track location in three dimensions; latitude, longitude, and altitude.”

The first conflicts where GPS offered a strategic advantage were the Gulf War Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991, and it quickly became integral to all military operations.

“Today, there isn’t a joint operation that doesn’t integrate space capabilities – the pervasiveness of these capabilities and the information they provide is a key ingredient to how American forces operate with unmatched speed, precision, and lethality,” says the Space Force spokesperson.

“Our GPS capabilities help ensure our military leaders can see the battlespace with clarity using Blue Force Tracking, strike with precision, navigate with accuracy, communicate with certainty, understand weather impacts, and operate anywhere in the globe.”

The GPS III SV03, here shown during integration, was launched on 30 June. Image: Lockheed Martin

Technology will not wait – neither will we

Since then, GPS-enabled military capabilities have transformed the battlefield, including the recent development of GPS-guided ‘smart pallets’ that enable aircrews to conduct precise resupply missions, and the next generation of GPS means more breakthroughs are on the way.