The global aerospace, defence & security industry experienced a 3% drop in social media posts on robotics in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Space Exploration Technologies, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. GlobalData’s Robotics in Defense – Thematic Intelligence market report provides a detailed understanding on how Robotics impacts the value chain in the Aerospace, Defence & Security sector, and the leading Robotics adopters and vendors in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, robotics was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace, defence & security industry, Space Exploration Technologies had the most mentions of robotics in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 14,456 robotics-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 4% of all posts - and a decrease of 3% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

