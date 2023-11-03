In the Asia-Pacific aerospace & defence industry, there were 5 M&A deals announced in Q3 2023, worth a total value of $74.8m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $43.4m acquisition of Aviatron (M) by SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Aerospace, Defense and Security Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q3 2023 report helps understand the transformative themes fueling M&A activity in the industry. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in Asia-Pacific decreased by 86% in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $527.7m and fell by 21% as compared to Q3 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 17% in Q3 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 38% lower than in Q3 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Aerospace, Defense and Security Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q3 2023 – Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed