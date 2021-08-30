Australia aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 11.1% in July 2021

Australia aerospace, defence & security industry registered an 11.1% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 19.32% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.46% share in July 2021, recording decrease of 1.44% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 34.55% in July 2021, a 50% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 29.32% share, an increase of 21.74% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.28%, registering a 26.92% rise from June 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.09%, up 212.5% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Australia IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 43.22% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

The Boeing posted 53 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a drop of 7.02% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 48 jobs and a 152.63% growth. Leidos Holdings with 35 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 22 jobs, recorded an 118.75% growth and a 57.14% increase, respectively, while Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems recorded an 8.33% decline with 11 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.5%, up by 43.24% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 29.84% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.66% share, up 250% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.