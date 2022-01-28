Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 28, 2022

Acquisitions increased significantly in the airforce industry in H2 2021

By Emil Filipov

In the second half of 2021 acquisitions increased significantly by 33.3% from the same period in 2020.

This marks an acceleration in growth from the 33.3% decrease in deals seen from the first six months of 2020 to the same period in 2021.

During this time, the region that saw the biggest increase in the number of deals was North America.

From the second half of 2020 to the second half of 2021, the largest regional increase in deals was also seen in North America.

During second half of 2021, acquisitions accounted for 24% of deals taking place in the sector. This represents an increase from the figure of 7.3% in second half of 2020.

GlobalData's deals database is a comprehensive repository that looks at mergers, acquisitions, venture financing, equity offerings, asset transactions, partnerships and debt offerings taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

The database details key deal information, such as deal summary, deal rationale, deal financials, parties involved, advisors and deal payment modes.

By tracking the proportion of various types of deals in each sector we can gauge which sectors are seeing growth and where others are struggling.

The highest value acquisition that took place in 2021 (where the deal value was known) was the $10145.4 million acquisition of Meggitt by Parker Hannifin.

