Ground-based air defence systems protect army and air force bases, land-based fixed assets and mobile platforms from aerial threats such as combat aircraft, attack helicopters, unmanned air vehicles (UAVs), incoming missiles, guided munition, and rockets.

Land-based air defence systems for use by ground forces

Air force bases, strategic assets, critical military infrastructures and other land-based mobile platforms rely on layered air defence systems for all-round protection against modern symmetric and asymmetric threats, including small, high-speed aerial targets.



Ground-based air defence systems and solutions designed for use by armed forces include:

Stationary critical asset protection systems

Modular multi-mission mobile air defence systems

Military operations other than war (MOOTW) systems

Command and control systems for air defence

Fire control units for air defence systems

Multi-spectrum sensor netting solutions

Electro-optic target tracking sensors

Ground support solutions for military forces

Tactical and operative air defence networks

Need for sophisticated aerial defence systems

Armed forces need to deploy the most advanced short and very short-range air defence systems to protect their critical assets and troops from fast-approaching and more agile unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and precision-guided weapon systems.

Furthermore, modern self-propelled mobile defence systems protect vital stationary assets, including mechanised forces and convoys of the militaries.