The Belgian Defence (BD) has awarded a contract to Terma to supply the pylon integrated dispensing system (PIDS+) for the airforce’s F-16 aircraft.

The latest PIDS+ variant features both left and right-hand pylons integrated with three dispensers.

The additional dispenser magazine was installed using a new compact variant of the Terma digital sequencer switch.

With the award, all original European Participating Air Forces (EPAF) countries, which involve Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium, have ordered the Terma PIDS+ pylons for their F-16 aircraft.

All of Terma’s PIDS+ pylons are integrated with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V) 2 missile warning system (MWS).

The MWS installation, which comprises a total of six sensors and one processor, offers a major modification to the F-16 self-protection suite to easily detect and decoy attacking missiles.

While the processor is installed in the right-hand pylon, three sensors are integrated in both the left-hand and right-hand pylon to deliver nearly full spherical coverage.

The AAR-60(V) 2 system also delivers threat information to the Terma ALQ-213 electronic warfare management system in the cockpit.

“We now have an integrated and very capable electronic warfare solution for our F-16s.”

The ALQ-213 system selects and executes the most efficient dispense sequence in the PIDS+ pylon and/or in the fuselage.

Belgian Defence F-16 Avionics Branch material manager captain Sébastien D’hondt said: “By adding this Terma / Hensoldt MWS installation to the self-protection suite, we now have an integrated and very capable electronic warfare solution for our F-16s.”

Terma has also separately secured another contract from the Belgian Defence for its aircraft audio management system (AAMS), which includes major 3D-audio and noise reduction capabilities.

The Terma AAMSs are slated to be deployed on a total of 54 BD F-16 aircraft.