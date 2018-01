Saab has received an order to support the development of an airborne AESA fighter radar for South Korea.

The radar development programme will be carried out in collaboration between the Korean Agency for Defence Development (ADD), Saab, and its contractual partner LIG Nex1.

Based in Seoul, LIG Nex1 is involved in the development and production of a variety of advanced precision electronic systems.

Under the SEK125m ($15.2m) order, Saab will support algorithm development and evaluation for the AESA fighter radar.

Saab Surveillance business area head Anders Carp said: “Republic of Korea is a valued partner and we are proud to be part of the airborne AESA radar development programme.

“This further proves our position as the leading provider and partner to develop the latest fighter aircraft technology and subsystems.

“One of our objectives is to partner with Republic of Korean industry and government to support the development of a domestic fighter.

South Korea seeks to develop a domestic fighter aircraft equipped with relevant avionics equipment such as the AESA radar.

In a separate development, Saab acquired GKN Aerospace’s Applied Composites AB (ACAB) for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Linköping, Sweden, ACAB produces composite-based solutions for demanding civil and military applications.

With this acquisition, Saab will have access to key technologies that can be used for the development of future ground combat weapon systems and advanced radomes.