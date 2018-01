The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded a new contract to advanced software engineering company IvySys Technologies for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) programme.

Valued at $4.6m, the contract will enable the US software company to support DARPA’s Information Innovation Office (I2O) four-year programme, Modelling Adversarial Activity (MAA).

However, the contract value is subject to the successful completion of several milestones.

IvySys Technologies president and CEO Dr James A DeBardelaben said: “It would be difficult to overstate the lack of meaningful test data for evaluating tools that produce indications and warnings of adversarial efforts.

“As a leader in advanced analytics, modelling and simulation, information sharing, and interoperability, IvySys looks forward to building on our partnership with DARPA to confront this intelligence analysis challenge and support the government’s mission to protect our country and save lives.”

“The production of large-scale synthetic data sets would help protect privacy and classified information.”

The MAA programme has been designed to enable the US agency to build mathematical and computational techniques for the purpose of generating high-confidence indications and warnings of efforts for the procurement, fabrication, proliferation, and/or deployment of weapons of mass terror (WMTs).

As part of the project, IvySys Technologies intends to provide an automated synthetic data generation capability that would easily integrate observation data associated with terrorist threat activities of interest within a data-dense and realistic background environment.

The company is also expected to deliver synthetic transaction data generation software for WMT activity detection applications and realistic data sets comprising ten billion entities and one trillion transactions.

The production of large-scale synthetic data sets would help protect privacy and classified information.