Saab has secured a support contract worth Skr1.350bn ($171.1m) from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

Under the contract, the company will provide support for the development and operation of the Swedish Air Force’s Gripen fleet until 2020.

The deal covers the operation of simulators, rigs, and test aircraft for validation of the Gripen C / D and Gripen E fighter aircraft systems.

IvySys Technologies has been selected to support the four-year Modeling Adversarial Activity (MAA) programme, managed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Information Innovation Office (I2O).

The MAA programme is intended to develop mathematical and computational methods for intelligence analysis purposes.

Awarded by the US Air Force Research Laboratory, the contract will involve the delivery of an automated synthetic data generation capability to obtain security information to counterterrorism-related threats.

OCCAR-EA has signed a letter of intent with the European Defence Agency (EDA) and the European Air Transport Command (EATC) to improve their cooperation in the in-service phase of the A400M military transport aircraft.

“The partners will enhance synergies, reduce administrative burden, and avoid replication of efforts.”

The focus areas include common operation manuals for air and ground missions, as well as common training requirements.

The organisations will also enhance their cooperation in air-to-air refuelling tasks, in addition to airworthiness and certification aspects.

General Atomics has secured a two-year contract modification worth $49.3m to provide software upgrades for the US Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft.

The software upgrades will enhance the performance of the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Under the contract modification, General Atomics will also provide sustainment services for the drone.