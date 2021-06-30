 Providing a competitive advantage
30 Jun 2021 (Last Updated June 30th, 2021 18:27)

Smiths Interconnect offers a wide range of highly reliable, quality interconnect solutions, all proven in the harshest military environments. Its know-how and application expertise means it can design, manufacture and supply cost-effective, high-volume products and completely tailored solutions. As a technology leader, Smiths constantly enhances its capability to solve tomorrow’s problems. Its differentiated solutions offer customers a competitive advantage when tackling the challenges of higher power, higher data rates, wider bandwidth and greater connectivity, all with a smaller footprint.

 

