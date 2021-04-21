VSE wins task order under USAF Contract Field Teams programme

VSE has secured a new task order award with the US Air Force (USAF) to support its Contract Field Teams (CFT) programme.

The three-year task order will see VSE provide corrosion control treatment, prevention, as well as repair maintenance on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft under this contract.

The company will also provide associated support equipment.

Furthermore, VSE will support the VAW-120 Fleet Replacement Squadron attached to the Airborne Command & Control (ACC) and Logistics Wing at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, US.

The company has also received another contract with an undisclosed US Government foreign ally.

Under this contract award, the company will provide MRO services for over a hundred family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) and FMTV companion trailers for a year.

Contract work under the second task order will be performed at the company’s Vehicle MRO facility in Texarkana, Arkansas, US.

VSE Corporation president and CEO John Cuomo said: “These contract awards reflect the continued execution of our Federal & Defense Services’ vehicle and aviation MRO strategy introduced last year, one that emphasises multi-year growth in higher-margin segment backlog.

“We continue to pursue new niche MRO opportunities with US and allied foreign militaries as we leverage our technical expertise and proven project management capabilities.”

The combined value of the contracts is around $37.5m and was awarded following competitive bidding processes.

Activities under the two contracts are expected to take place during the second quarter this year.