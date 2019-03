The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) have completed the initial testing of a small glide munition (SGM) developed by Dynetics.

Flight testing of the Block I variant of the Dynetics GBU-69/B SGM incorporating a two-way datalink was performed last month.

According to Dynetics, tests demonstrated the SGM’s ability to send updated target coordinates from the launch platform to the SGM via the datalink.



USSOCOM and AFSOC achieved the test objective of redirecting the munition to a secondary target located more than a mile from the initial target location and transmitting an in-flight command to inhibit munition arming.

During tests, SGM also transmitted critical data such as its position, velocity, flight mode, and arming status back to the launch platform.

“The incorporation of a two-way datalink aims to enable the SGM to be part of a network consisting of other airborne platforms and tactical air controllers.”

Dynetics partnered with Raytheon in 2017 to integrate the latter’s X-Net radio technology into the munition.

The X-Net networked radio provides in-flight target updates (IFTUs) to improve weapon performance in dynamic targeting environments.

Designed to meet challenging SwaP requirements of small munitions, X-Net has the ability to receive telemetry data for both weapon performance and post-mission analysis.

In addition, X-Net is MIL-STD-6016 compatible and supports the SGM’s flyout range of more than 20nm.

Dynetics noted that networked communications will facilitate collaborative strikes in the future.

The company developed the SGM in collaboration with USSOCOM PEO-Fixed Wing under a cooperative research and development agreement.

It plans to integrate the SGM on US Special Operation Forces unmanned aircraft and demonstrate a composite low-collateral damage warhead later this year.