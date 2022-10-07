View all newsletters
October 7, 2022

UK, New Zealand and Nato forces take part in USAF’s RED FLAG-Alaska 23-1

Red Flag-Alaska is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment.

RED FLAG-Alaska 23-1
RAF’s C-130J aircraft sits on the flightline during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Credit: Sheila deVere/U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Personnel and air assets from the UK, New Zealand and Nato are participating in the US Air Force’s (USAF) multilateral exercise RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 23-1.

Sponsored by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), the exercise is being conducted from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska between 6 and 21 October.

Participating aircraft include C-130 Hercules aircraft from No. 47 Squadron of the UK Royal Air Force (RAF), E-3A airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft from Nato along with aircraft from the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) No. 40 Squadron.

USAF RF-A 23-1 team lead major William Hock said: “The Detachment-1 staff is excited to welcome Great Britain, New Zealand and Nato to JBER for this iteration of RF-A.

“We have worked closely with our allies to design and execute a large force exercise to advance joint and international interoperability.”

RF-A’s latest iteration will provide realistic training to the forces in a simulated combat environment.

As part of this ongoing exercise, around 1,000 service members will undertake flying missions as well as maintain and support over 40 aircraft from nearly 15 different units.

Such practices will allow the multilateral participants to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures, at the same time, enhancing interoperability with each other.

This exercise aims to bolster combat capability, readiness and survivability of the aircrews by allowing them to conduct related training in a combined simulated air and ground threat environment.

RNZAF detachment commander squadron leader Kendall Dooley said: “The training also helps us build interoperability and execute complex and realistic operations with military partners.”

The participants are operating as ‘Red, Blue and White’ teams. Red is the ground-control, surface and air defence team, Blue forces are countering threats and White is responsible for mission safety.

