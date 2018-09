The US Air Force’s (USAF) 96th Medical Group has opened the first Invisible Wounds Center (IWC) at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) to offer ‘trusted care’ to the military members.

The medical centre will serve as a regional facility for the treatment of military personnel with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, associated pain conditions and psychological injuries.

USAF surgeon general lieutenant general Dorothy Hogg said: “Standing up this facility is just the first step of many in our commitment to care for our warriors with invisible wounds.”



Hogg added: “The centre is ready to treat retirees, guard, reserve, and active duty members from our sister services who carry the weight of invisible wounds.

“The providers will also address physical, spiritual, mental and social well-being to further ensure positive health outcomes.”

“Our goal is to eliminate barriers to care. We want to treat our service members with dignity through every phase of their recovery.”

Designed based on the best practices of the Intrepid Spirit Centers, the new facility will have a team of 18 specialties providing treatment in a customised, holistic and integrated way.

Treatment at the IWC will be delivered using a combination of both conventional and complimentary therapies, while art and music therapy, yoga, acupuncture, physical and occupational therapy, and mental health services will also be included.

Hogg further added: “Having all these services under one roof, complimenting each other, provides treatment and healing in ways that are only now being recognised.

