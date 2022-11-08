USAF’s F-15EX aircraft undergoes ground and flight acoustic testing

Microphones record the sounds of the F-15EX Eagle II’s engines during a ground test at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, US. Credit: Samuel King Jr./US Air Force.

The US Air Force (USAF) has conducted a series of ground and flight acoustic sound testing for the F-15EX fighter aircraft.

The two-week testing was conducted at Eglin Air Force Base range in Florida, US.

This marks the first time that such in-depth digital acoustic testing was carried out on a USAF’s F-15 model and GE-129 engines.

The tests were initiated by the US Department of Defense (DoD) specifically for the F-15EX fighter jet, as it is a new model in the USAF’s inventory.

It was coordinated and managed by Eglin’s Operational Flight Programme Combined Test Force (OFP CTF) F-15 Section.

According to Department of the Air Force community planner James Potter, the tests aimed to establish a baseline of sound data.

This data will further help the DoD to update various predictions/models of noise levels present in different locations where F-15EX aircraft will operate or be based.

Blue Ridge Research and Consulting was assigned as the contractor for collecting sound data during the test.

During the ground testing phase, the aircraft was stationed at an idle location with its engine running. Blue Ridge had strategically placed more than 100 microphones surrounding the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the contractor placed around 35 microphones, spread 4,000ft vertically and 1,000ft horizontally during the flight-testing phase. This was to capture the sounds produced by over 70 F-15EX aircraft’s flyovers.

The flight test was conducted at various heights with different aircraft configurations.

OFP CTF deputy mission support section chief 1st lieutenant Zachary Arns said: “As lead developmental test organisation, OFP CTF enabled DOD to meet their deadlines for environmental impact study and we are now one step closer to getting this aircraft into the hands of warfighters.”