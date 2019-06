The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) simulators division has called for ideas from small businesses to help improve the US Air Force’s (USAF) simulation technology.

The division has invited small businesses to submit proposals in areas such as high-end weather effects within simulator gaming environments, deployable, austere environment high-fidelity simulator, and Cloud-based simulators.

Interested companies can pitch their simulation technology ideas covering visual acuity and fidelity of objects at long ranges within the simulator environment, as well as interoperability amongst networked simulators.

Other areas where proposals are being sought include performance-based training, data collection and analysis, artificial intelligence aided instruction, and shortening the timeline for maintenance training.



AFLCMC simulators division programme manager Margaret Merkle said: “We are not asking small business to go out and invent something new. We are asking if they have technology that we can leverage for the airforce. Ultimately the idea is to connect with industry, which will help us move into the latest technological space faster.”



The service has asked companies to come with their proposals by 1 July. Ideas will be evaluated over a two-week period, which will be followed by a one-week contracting sprint run by the airforce.

Selected companies will have to take part in two phases under the Small Business Innovation Research Program.

Between September and October, firms with Phase I awards will be required to submit proposals for a Phase II award.

The second phase will seek to advance Phase I proposals to the next stage where focus areas may be refined.

The service noted that select companies will be provided with a chance to present their simulation technology proposals to an airforce panel at the Simulators Pitch Day event due to take place on 4 December in Orlando, Florida.

Following the pitch day, a media event will be held to allow the companies to present their proposals to a much larger audience comprising defence industry executives, venture capitalists and other service acquisition executives.