View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 27, 2022

USAF to replace E-3 Sentry aircraft with Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail

The contract for Boeing’s E-7 aircraft will be awarded in FY23.

E-3 Sentry
The E-3 Sentry’s primary functions include command and control, airborne battle management, surveillance and target detection. Credit: US Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Wesley Jones.

The US Air Force (USAF) has selected Boeing’s E-7 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft as the replacement for the E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft.

The decision will see a portion of the E-3 fleet being replaced with the E-7 aircraft. The USAF is expected to award the related contract in fiscal year (FY) 2023.

The USAF’s 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma received the first E-3 Sentry aircraft in March 1977. There are currently 31 E-3 aircraft in the US inventory.

According to the USAF, Boeing’s E-7 aircraft is the only platform to meet the requirements of the US Department of Defence’s (DoD) tactical battle management and command and control.

The E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the US Joint Air Operations Centre.

The FY23 President’s Budget (PB) calls for the divestment of 15 aircraft from the E-3 AWACS fleet, which comprises 31 aircraft.

It will redirect approximately $227m in funding from PB FY23 for the research, development, test and evaluation of the aircraft.

The funds will further support the procurement of a rapid prototype of E-7 aircraft, with delivery expected in FY27.

The notional schedule amount required to procure the second rapid prototype aircraft will be also funded in FY24.

The second prototype’s acquisition will follow a final production decision in FY25 to continue fielding the E-7 aircraft.

Initially developed by Australia for the Australian Defence Forces, the E-7 capability was leveraged by the US due to its alliance with the country and interoperability among armed forces.

In 2019, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarded a contract to procure the E-7 aircraft for the Royal Air Force.

Related Companies
NUCAP Energy

Improved Material Composites for Better Defense

Visit Profile
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile
EXPAL

Design, Development and Manufacturing of Air Armament

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU