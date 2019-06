The US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) has awarded a $562m contract to LinQuest to support the military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) enterprise.

Under the contract, LinQuest will provide architecting and full lifecycle systems engineering, integration, and solutions support.

LinQuest president and CEO Tim Dills said: “We are proud to sustain our nearly 40-year heritage of helping SMC design, develop, deploy, and operate their MILSATCOM portfolio of programmes.

“We are grateful to know that SMC continues to recognise and value our digital engineering tools and subject matter expertise as integral ingredients to their future success.”



The MILSATCOM systems engineering, integration and test (MSEIT) contract is designed to support SMC programmes, including all satellites, terminals, and networks for worldwide tactical, strategic, and wideband military communications.



LinQuest space systems engineering and integration group general manager Chris Beres said: “MILSATCOM is where LinQuest began and we are honoured to be selected for continued mission support.

“We recognise that SMC 2.0 is where our customer is headed and are prepared and excited to partner with the government as they reinvent how future space systems are designed and acquired to ensure we remain ahead of all threats to the national security space enterprise.”

In April, the company secured a $9.2m contract to support the establishment of US Space Command, a unified combatant command for space.

The contract requires LinQuest to provide support to the Joint Force Space Component Commander. The company will deliver non-personal services to accomplish the necessary functions for the establishment of the command.