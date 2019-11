The US Air Force (USAF) has selected L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman to demonstrate new electronic warfare (EW) prototypes for the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

L3Harris and Northrop Grumman were awarded other transaction agreements to develop and demonstrate the technology to protect the USAF’s F-16 fleet from radar threats.

As part of the project, L3Harris will build and test an integrated digital radar warning receiver electronic countermeasures solution based on proven technologies.

L3Harris Technologies Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “L3Harris is delivering an integrated EW suite based on proven technologies from across the newly merged companies that will provide F-16 pilots with the most sophisticated, high-performance EW needed to defeat advanced and emerging threats.

“We’re leveraging technology synergies and innovations from across the company as a result of the merger, perhaps none more exciting and game-changing for our customers than in the area of EW and spectrum dominance.”



Under the agreements, both companies will work with non-traditional defence contractors to deliver the project.

Northrop Grumman will demonstrate a digital radar warning receiver and an internally mounted EW suite.

The company said that the prototype provides threat identification, spherical radar warning and countermeasure capabilities.

The solution is intended to ensure protection of pilots against ‘modern electromagnetic spectrum threats’.

Northrop Grumman land and avionics C4ISR vice-president Brent Toland said: “Providing advanced electronic warfare capabilities to the F-16 community is critically important to the future survivability of the platform, especially as the electromagnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested.

“Our system builds on our long experience with the F-16 and other military aircraft to provide the warfighter with the ability to operate seamlessly against the threats that are continuing to grow in sophistication.”