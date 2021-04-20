USAF airmen, F-15E, F-16 and C-130J arrive for ACE exercise in Poland

The US Air Force (USAF) has deployed its airmen, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Poland.

The US forces and platforms will train with the Polish Air Force in an agile combat employment (ACE) exercise as part of Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.2.

The F-15Es taking part in ACE are from the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing (FW) at RAF Lakenheath in England and F-16s are from the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd FW at Germany’s Spangdahlem Air Base.

The C-130s are from the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base.

The ACE concept is designed to allow US forces in Europe to enhance agility and lethality across all military fields and enable them to operate from locations with different capacity and support levels.

It is a ‘proactive and reactive operational scheme of manoeuvre’ conducted to ensure airmen and aircrews increase their survivability.

US Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander-general Jeff Harrigian said: “Opportunities to train alongside our Polish allies are incredibly valuable and critically important. It allows us to hone our combat skills, build lasting relationships and learn to operate seamlessly as a combined force.

“The reoccurring aviation detachment rotations make both nations stronger by developing highly capable airmen ready to deliver combat airpower, anytime and anywhere.”

The USAF’s ‘rotational force presence’ in Poland allows the US and its partner nations ‘to prepare to respond decisively’ to global threats.

In January this year, USAF 492nd Fighter Squadron finished ACE training.