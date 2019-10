The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a $66m other transaction agreement (OTA) to Accenture Federal Services (AFS) to provide enterprise-IT-as-a-service (EITaaS) compute and store services.

The contract will see Accenture delivering compute and store solutions at six airforce bases.

The airforce bases (AFB) to be served under the OTA are Maxwell in Alabama, Buckley in Colorado, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, Offutt in Nebraska, Cannon in New Mexico and Hurlburt Field in Florida.

Through the contract, the USAF seeks to leverage advanced technology solutions to improve mission outcomes.

AFS managing director lieutenant general Susan Lawrence said: “We’re honoured to be selected to help the airforce enable its digital transformation.



“By combining our leading commercial digital capabilities with our innovation methodology and cutting-edge human-centred design work, we can help provide a foundation for cloud growth within the airforce and across the Department of Defense.”

Under the agreement, Accenture will be responsible to upgrade technology infrastructure at the bases. Work will include migration of applications to the Cloud. The airforce applications will be available on the military’s unclassified and classified networks.

To deliver the contract, AFS will use commercially available software.

AFS will also make use of intelligence and automation for the maintenance of the compute and store environments.

Work under the contract will enable hosting solutions for on-premises and cloud applications.

It will also deliver a disconnected-state capability for base-level missions.

In a statement, AFS said: “It is intended to provide the airforce men and women currently assigned to manage data centres with the ability to concentrate instead on cyber-focused mission assurance.”