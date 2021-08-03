US delivers CH-47F Chinook helicopters to Royal Australian AFB

A CH-47F Chinook helicopter is unloaded from a Dover Air Force Base C-5M Super Galaxy at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville in Australia. Credit: USAF photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer.

The US Air Force (USAF) has delivered two CH-47F Chinook helicopters onboard a C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base (AFB) to the Royal Australian AFB in Townsville, Australia.

The helicopters delivery, which took place last month, is part of the US Defense Department’s (DoD) foreign military sales (FMS) programme.

This deal enhances the relationship between the two countries.

US State Secretary Antony J Blinken said: “The US-Australia alliance has been an anchor for peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific for decades.

“We find strength not only in how vital and dependable the relationship has been, but also in how it has continued to evolve to meet the challenges we face and that our citizens face.”



The two Chinooks will now be assigned to the Australian Army.

According to the USAF, future Chinook missions between the US and Australia are planned for early next year.

USAF Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force Indo-Pacific Division International Affairs chief Aaron Brooks said: “Our unshakeable alliance with Australia is enabled by Airmen and their personal connections with members of the Australian Defence Force.

“Execution of the Foreign Military Sales programme is just the latest example of how Airmen continue to deepen interoperability and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific alongside our allies.”

In a separate development, approximately 40 USAF airmen and USSF Guardians from the 1st Combat Communications Squadron (CBCS) and the 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron left Israel on 29 July.

The airmen and guardians left the country after providing communication and network support for the Juniper Falcon 2021-2022 exercise.

Juniper Falcon provides an opportunity for the US and Israeli military forces to test simulated emergency response procedures, ballistic missile defence, as well as crisis response assistance in support of Israel’s defence.