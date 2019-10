The US Air Force (USAF) has deployed B-52 Stratofortress aircraft and aircrews to the UK to train with European allies and partners in the region.

The B-52 Stratofortresses from the 2nd Bomb Wing left the Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana for a Bomber Task Force deployment to Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, UK.

During the deployment, the training activities will focus on integration and interoperability.

In a statement, Air Force Global Strike Command said: “This deployment will exercise Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to conduct bomber operations from a forward operating location in support of US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and US European Command (EUCOM) mission objectives.”

Bomber Task Force missions are designed to ensure a high state of readiness and validate the global strike capability of the task force.



The USAF added that the deployment will also allow the aircrews to train in a joint environment with partner and allied forces.

The European deployment will help improve global stability and security. It will also provide an opportunity for participating units to better understand operations in different regions.

To improve bomber interoperability, the USAF regularly sends bomber aircraft to the European theatre of operations to work with allies.

In April, a task force of six Stratofortresses concluded a short-term deployment to RAF Fairford.

The Stratofortresses along with more than 450 personnel were deployed in support of US Strategic Command’s Bomber Task Force in Europe.

According to the airforce, the deployments also help exercise RAF Fairford as US Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bomber aircraft.