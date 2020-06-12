Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Air Force (USAF) B-1B Lancers and B-52 Stratofortresses have conducted bilateral training with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighter jets.

To support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions, B-1s from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB in Texas deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) in Guam last month.

Under the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) BTF mission, BTFs demonstrate the US’ commitment to the security.

Along with its allies and partners, it focuses on the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

During training conducted last month, the two allies conducted a variety of events including intercept and escort training.



In the Indo-Pacific region, the USAF enabled its strategic bombers to operate forward from CONUS locations.

USAF 9th EBS director of operations major Robert Gaiser said: “Working and training with the JASDF strengthens both nations interoperability and sharpens the tactics, techniques and procedures between multiple platforms and nations.

“This mission in particular was critical to show regional adversaries the US willingness to conduct operations in international airspace with partner nations.”

Approximately 200 Dyess airmen arrived with four B-1Bs to assist Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts and missions.

Recently, two B-1s conducted training with eight JASDF F-15s and eight F-2s in the Sea of Japan.

JASDF fighters have also integrated with B-52s from Minot AFB in North Dakota and Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota since February.

Gaiser added: “These missions display the B-1s ability to hold any target in the region at risk at a time and place of our choosing. Additionally, it shows the regional players the US is willing and able to operate anywhere international law allows.

“The planning and execution of this mission showed the seamless bi-lateral coordination and strengthened the relationship between Japan and the US.”