The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) to supply a full suite of anti-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) vehicles.

Ascent Vision’s eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defense Integrated System (X-MADIS) is a counter-drone technology for fixed, mobile and on-the-move applications.

X-MADIS underwent 18 months of testing, trials and evaluation across multiple military services and operational spectrums.

The contract has a potential of more than $23m and deliveries are expected to start later this year.



The technology has the ability to detect, locate, track, identify and defeat small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS).



X-MADIS features an all-threat tactical air surveillance radar, gyro-stabilised optical sensor, and command and control interface and electronic warfare system.

AVT president and chief commercial officer Lee Dingman said: “We are honoured that the USAF selected X-MADIS to combat the increasing threat of nefarious UAS activity against our military.

“The safety, security and survivability of our airmen is paramount in the current UAS threat environment.”

The company has been conducting dedicated research, development, testing and fielding of purpose-built CUAS components and integrated systems.

Ascent Vision has stated that it has secured contracts valued at more than $60m to deliver counter-drone products and services for US and allied militaries.

The firm’s L-MADIS anti-drone system is in use by the US Marine Corps. The system was developed in a joint effort with the USMC Ground Based Air Defense team, and other partner suppliers.

AVT CEO Tim Sheehy said: “With the growing threat of weaponised sUAS employed on the modern battlefield, the need for effective and reliable counter UAS technology is crucial. We are proud to have our technology ready to protect our Airmen from insidious sUAS attacks.”