USAF Airmen participate in KC-46A’s aeromedical evacuation mission

Airmen of the US Air Force (USAF) have participated in the KC-46A Pegasus’ first aeromedical evacuation mission.

They were assigned to the 931st Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. As part of the mission, the airmen tested capabilities of the aircraft.

The completion of the mission represents a significant milestone in KC-46A Pegasus’ ability to demonstrate one of its three mission sets that include aerial refuelling, airlift and aeromedical evacuation.

Over the course of six flights and 17 hours, the mission transited five patients and two attendees to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, Patrick Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida, and Travis AFB, California.

Originated at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, the first operational mission was evaluated by the Air Force Testing and Evaluation Center.



The KC-46 underwent testing to evaluate its capabilities to support aeromedical evacuation last year.

The aircraft featured increased lighting visibility, electrical power and storage capacity, allowing the aeromedical evacuation team to provide quality care.

The Total Force team comprised two flight nurses and three medical technicians who were trained using syllabus that included multiple patient scenarios and execution of the training.

Interior environmental controls of the aircraft were ideal for patient care.

Detachment 3 Initial Operational Test and Evaluations section KC-46 programme chief Master Sergeant Heath Hampton said: “Some of the things we were looking for was whether or not the aircraft could sustain patient care over a 14-hour span.

“That was proven today. It was a proof of concept that the KC-46 could be used as a viable aeromedical evacuation platform.”

KC-46A Pegasus was delivered in January last year.