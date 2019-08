The US State Department has approved Canada’s request for the sale of Multifunctional Information Distribution System – Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS-JTRS) for its aircraft.

Under the potential foreign military sale, the US will sell 152 MIDS-JTRS (5) with a remote power supply to Canada for around $44m.

Subject to approval from Congress, the Government of Canada will also procure spare cables and MIDS batteries, Link-16 mobile racks, diagnostic support tools and technical documentation.

In addition, the sale package will include training and engineering technical support, as well as other related elements of logistics and programme support.



In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a Nato ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world.”



DSCA stated that the procurement of the MIDS JTRS (5) terminals will support Canada’s efforts to modernise its CF-18 fighter jets, CC-130J Hercules military transport aircraft, and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s ground stations.

The terminals will enable the country to be fully interoperable with the US and allied forces in joint operations in a net-enabled environment, and support the nation’s efforts to acquire improved Link 16 message exchange capability.

Canada also intends to have modernised electronic protection and secure, jam-resistant waveforms.

Viasat and Data Link Solutions will be the principal vendors for the MIDS JTRS radios and other equipment.

In September last year, the US Department of Defense awarded a contract modification to Viasat to ramp up the existing production of current and future MIDS JTRS.

The contract covers procurement for all Nato countries, including Canada, under the foreign military sales programme.