The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to Japan, involving Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER) and associated equipment, at an estimated cost of $39m.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress of this potential sale.
Japan intends to procure up to 16 AGM-158B/B-2 JASSM-ER missiles, which are cruise missiles that use GPS guidance and an internal navigation system to follow a predetermined path to their targets.
The missiles are equipped with a 1,000lb warhead and an imaging infrared seeker for precision strikes, and can be launched from various aircraft, including the B-1B and potentially the F-15E, F-16, and B-52 in the future.
The sale also includes non-MDE items such as AGM-158 JASSM dummy air training missiles, JASSM anti-jam GPS receivers, munitions support, spare parts, integration and testing support, classified and unclassified software, airlift support, and engineering, technical, and logistics services, among others.
This move aims to improve Japan’s security and its ability to counter current and future threats with advanced long-range strike capabilities.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The integration of these systems is expected to be seamless for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, without impacting the military balance in the Indo-Pacific region.
Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor for the sale, which does not require assignment of additional US personnel in Japan.
In June 2022, Lockheed Martin opened a 225,000ft² facility featuring a robotic paint line, enhanced automation in testing, and dynamic factory modelling for production forecasting.
This facility, alongside the existing production line, enables faster and more cost-effective JASSM system production.
Previously, Lockheed Martin was contracted to increase production capacity for JASSM and the long-range anti-ship missile, underscoring the importance of these systems for the US and its allies.
According to GlobalData’s ‘Japan Defense Market Size, Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2029’ report, the country’s defence budget for 2024 stands at $72.3bn, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4% from 2025 to 2029.
In response to potential threats from China and North Korea, Japan has been focusing on advancing its defence capabilities, including the development of stealth fighter jets, new long-range missile systems, and compact warships.