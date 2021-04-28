US and Hellenic air forces conducted exercise INIOCHOS 21

Andravida Air Base in Greece on 18 April. Credit: airman first class Thomas S Keisler IV.

The US Air Force (USAF) and Hellenic Air Force (HAF) have successfully conducted the annual medium-scale exercise INIOCHOS 21.

The operational and tactical level field training exercise was sponsored by the Hellenic air force and hosted by the Hellenic Air Tactics Center (ATC) at Greece’s fighter weapons school.

INIOCHOS 21 was divided into three phases, namely Detachment Deployment, Execution Phase and Force Redeployment.

US airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing (FW) took part in the exercise.

Canada, Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, Spain and the UAE also supported INIOCHOS 21.



INIOCHOS 21 is designed to help participating nations improve their combat readiness and fighting capability while honing skills to protect ‘regional and global security.’

It allows them to develop capabilities planning and perform complex air operations in a joint force environment.

US Air Force general Jeff Harrigian said: “INIOCHOS is an important opportunity for our airmen to train alongside and learn from our Greek allies, as well as the other exercise participants.

“It both improves the relationships that underpin our military alliance and creates opportunities to refine critical skills that enhance our interoperability.”

The 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) conducted a ‘multitude of joint operations and air defence training’ during the exercise.

The training included air-to-ground strike missions, defensive counter-air and close air support (CAS).

During the exercise, the 510th FS dropped about 170 inert munitions and fired 8,300 training rounds on Greek live-fire ranges and completed over 200 sorties.